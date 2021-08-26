Lordstown Motors appoints new CEO

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors Company just appointed a new chief executive officer, Daniel A. Ninivaggi.

Ninivaggi was previously the CEO of Icahn Enterprises, another automotive company, as well as Executive Vice President of the Lear Corporation.

He was appointed Thursday morning, according to an official company press release.

“I believe the demand for full-size electric pickup trucks will be strong and the Endurance truck, with its innovative wheel hub motor design, has the opportunity to capture a meaningful share of the market. With an absolute focus on execution, I look forward to working with the talented Lordstown management team, our suppliers and other partners to bring the Endurance to market and maximize the value of our assets,” said Ninivaggi.

Board members of the local electric vehicle manufacturing company said they are excited for Ninivaggi’s influence in his new role.

“The Board is enthusiastic about Dan’s appointment as CEO. We are impressed with his broad automotive background, track record, strategic thinking, and team-oriented leadership talent. Furthermore, his capital markets expertise and investment proficiency will be invaluable in navigating the company through its commercial ramp-up, capital allocation and growth phase. We unanimously concluded that he has the optimal combination of skills and public company experience to lead Lordstown Motors at this time,” said chairman David Hamamoto.