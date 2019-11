The truck will be available for consumer use, not just for fleet

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — New information from Lordstown Motors Corporation Thursday.

The company is accepting preorders for the 2021 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck.

This is a brand new rendering of the truck.

First News also learned this truck will be available for consumer use, not just for fleets.

The Lordstown Endurance will cost $52,500 before tax credits.