Lordstown mayor ask commissioners to repave important road

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The village of Lordstown has asked Trumbull County Commissioners to use some money the county received under the American Rescue Plan Act to repave an important road.

Mayor Arno Hill says Hallock Young Road has been deteriorating for a while. Traffic on the road has increased with more businesses coming into the village.

Hill says it’ll cost $1.7 million to repave the road.

They’ve already received federal funding to cover 80% of the cost.

So, during Thursday’s commissioners meeting, he asked the board to consider using the COVID-relief money to pay the remaining $340,000.

“We want to get the road done before it needs a complete rebuild, then cost would be through the roof and it would be a couple years down the road,” Hill said.

The county is receiving more than $38 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Hill says this project would be a benefit to the county and the Mahoning Valley because of the jobs in Lordstown.