Lordstown High School honor veterans at “Take a Vet to School” assembly

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students shared a special morning with veterans at Lordstown High School on Wednesday.

The History Channel and the Lordstown Local School District hosted a “Take a Vet to School” assembly.

Those involved in the ceremony say Ohio and its people have taken the call of service seriously.

“You know, we’ve been celebrating and recognizing veterans in our Valley since 1870, so it’s great to see that tradition carried on. It’s great that the village of Lordstown and their school system recognizes that taking a moment to thank veterans and pull those from the community who served and say thank you to them really means a lot,” said veteran and featured speaker Major Vito Abruzzino.

In all, there were approximately 50 veterans recognized at Wednesday’s event.