LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced last week that the 2023 Lordstown Endurance truck has been recalled for a third time.

It was announced that the instrument cluster display screen may freeze. The loss of display information, such as speed and warning lights, could increase the risk of a crash.

Therefore, critical information to protect a crash might not be displayed. According to NHTSA, five trucks are affected by the recall.

Dealers will update the software for free. Notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 12. Owners of the trucks may contact Lordstown customer service at 1-248-522-9100.

In February 2023, the Endurance was recalled for a high-voltage cable fault. In March 2023, the truck was recalled for an electric park brake failure.

For more information on the recall, visit the NHTSA website.