Lordstown Energy, Ultimum Cells partner with United Way for community service project

by: Michael Reiner

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Lordstown Energy and Ultium Cells will be volunteering with the Trumbull County United Way in a community service project this Friday.

It will be at 9 a.m. at the veteran-operated Clover Recycling Center in Warren. Volunteers will be cleaning up the area.

Lordstown Energy sponsored the series of volunteer days this year that began in August. Ultium Cells has provided more than 20 volunteers for projects around Trumbull County.

For more information, contact the United Way of Trumbull County at 330-207-2065

