Lordstown distribution center works ratify first union contract

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TJX Warehouse in Lordstown

Credit: WKBN

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The workers at the new TJX-HomeGoods distribution center in Lordstown have ratified their first union contract.

The contract covers more than 800 workers at the distribution center.

It includes a three dollar an hour wage increase, premium job pay and shift pay.

Ninety-eight percent of the membership approved the three-year deal.

Congressman Tim Ryan announced Friday afternoon that the workers ratified a three-year agreement.

The details of the contract have not been released. It will cover the more than 700 workers at the warehouse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com