LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown police were on the scene of a bad accident involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

It happened on Salt Springs Road, east of Highland Avenue.

Police said the motorcyclist was heading east on Salt Springs around 3 p.m. when he lost control.

It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. We don’t know how badly he was hurt.