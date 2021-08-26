Looking to make some quick cash? Canfield Fair is hiring

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you looking to make some cash, soon?

The Canfield Fair has some job openings for the duration of the fair.

They need people to help sell tickets, park cars and usher.

All you need to do is go to the administration building to apply. The building is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“If you want to come out and have a good time and enjoy the fair–you’ll see everything at the fair. You’ll observe all the people coming to the fair, and that’s kind of a treat in itself,” Canfield Fair Board President George Roman.

They will take as many workers as possible. Pay depends on which job you get.