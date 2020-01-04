Looking to get rid of live Christmas tree? Shenango Lake will take it

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is trying to build a habitat for fish

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – If you live in or around Hermitage, there is a better way for you to get rid of your live Christmas trees instead of just throwing them away.

Those living in the city will be able to set their trees at the end of their driveways for curbside pick-up.

It’s happening next week and the following week. Just put your tree out the night before your normal trash collection day.

If you don’t live in the City of Hermitage, there’s still a better way to get rid of your tree — bring it to Shenango Lake to be used as fish habitat.

In an effort to increase habitat nesting and protective structure for fish, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Shenango Lake is asking communities in the area to support this project.

Only natural trees will be used and trees with decorations and garland still attached will not be accepted.

You can drop your tree off at the Shenango Recreation Area boat launch parking lot at 492 West Lake Rd. in Transfer. It’s adjacent to the Shenango Campground.

If you have any questions about this project, you can call the Ranger Station at 724-646-1124.