YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was Jim Tressel’s last day as Youngstown State University’s president, ending a run with the university that spanned over 23 of the last 37 years.

Youngstown was introduced to a confident 33-year-old Jim Tressel on Saturday, Dec. 20, 1985, when the announcement was made that he would be Youngstown State’s next football coach.

Tressel, 1985: “We’re going to complete the football. A lot of people throw it, but we’re going to complete it.”

His first season, Tressel was 2-and-9, and the coach was concerned about the fans.

Tressel, 1986: “You hate to have too many wait until next year’s for those people because those people, they’re going to be there.”

But in the second season, Tressel’s Penguins made the Division 1 AA Playoffs. By his sixth season in 1991, YSU made it to National Champs.

Tressel, 1991: “When we were driving and our kids wouldn’t give up … this one is for our seniors and for everyone in the Valley. We appreciate it. We’re going to enjoy it. Happy holidays.”

Tressel, 1990: “Being here five years, we feel like we’ve been here forever and that doesn’t bother me.”

YSU would win three more National Championships in the following years: 1993, 1994 and 1997.

Tressel, 1993: “If you have great seniors, you’ll have a great team. I have a lot of confidence in next year’s seniors.”

In 1994, the seniors were national champs again.

“They brought the Mahoning Valley together, and it was great news for Youngstown.”

The fourth national championship in 1997 would be the last time Penguin fans would fill the airport terminal for a welcome home celebration.

In his 15 seasons, Tressel won four national championships and won 70% of his games. Then came Jan. 18, 2001.

Tressel, 2001: “You know, this is better than winning the Ohio Lottery — because if you win the Ohio Lottery, all you get is money. I get a whole new family.”

2001: “They have selected one of the premier football coaches in America. I have been saying it for years.”

Tressel coached 10 seasons at Ohio State, playing in three National Championship games and winning six Big Ten titles before resigning in May 2011 over improper benefits given to players.

2011: “I’m always going to stick by the guy. I think he did great work at Ohio State. He did great work here at Youngstown State. But he made a huge mistake and now he’s paying for it.”

After brief jobs with the Indianapolis Colts and University of Akron, on May 12, 2014, Tressel returned to Youngstown State — this time as president.

His first year as coach, he made $44,000 a year. This contract was for $300,000 a year.

Tressel, 2014: “We have to raise the retention rate. We have to raise the graduation rate. We have to raise the placement rate. That’s the scoreboard.”

In his 8 and half years as YSU’s president, he did all of those and more. He added a thousand new housing units, helped raise $150 million and cut the ribbon on the Excellence Training Center.

Tressel, 2021: “We want to create the way we will have the answer to the future workforce, to the future manufacturing.”

Then, on June 22, 2022, Tressel announced his resignation.

Tressel, 2022: “I reflected back on the fact that it seemed like I was missing some things that I perhaps wanted to have time for.”

Tressel, 2023: “Forty-eight years in higher education. I hit that big number, 70. How many quality years do you have left?”