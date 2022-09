CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday.

Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County.

Sebring has the tallest at 105 feet.

It’s amazing. We get to this every year on Friday with the aerials and then show our patriotism with the flag showing,” said Steve Woods. “We have the kids coming up. the kids’ moms getting them into fire gear. It’s a really good time.

The fire crews are providing fire protection at the fair as well as EMS service.