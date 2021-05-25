Look: Sneak peek at new Reyers location at Eastwood Mall

The store is moving from its location in downtown Sharon to the JCPenney Concourse inside the mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – We got a sneak peek Tuesday at the new Reyers Shoe Store location soon to open at the Eastwood Mall.

The store is moving from its location in downtown Sharon to the JCPenney Concourse inside the mall.

The nearly 14,000 square foot space will be big enough to hold the “world’s largest shoe store.” The mock-up of the sleek, new design features a modern look with plenty of window shopping space.

The move is part of Reyers’ strategy to grow its brand and serve customers throughout the region.

The store’s rich history will also be on display. Reyers was originally founded in 1886 by German immigrant John Reyer, a cobbler. John later handed down the little shop to his son Carl and in the early 1950s, he sold the store to the Jubelirer family from Pittsburgh.

Over the years, Reyers has been featured in Time magazine, USA Today and The David Letterman Show.

Sons Mark and Steve Jubelirer continue to run the store.

The store is expected to open inside the mall this summer.