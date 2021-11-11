Look forward to great performances, drinks and food at Youngstown’s newest attraction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new spot on the north side of Youngstown where you can grab a bite to eat, a drink and listen to some music. We stopped by for their soft opening ahead of their grand opening to find out what makes The Valley Speakeasy the place to be on Belmont Avenue.

Out front, you’ll still see the sign for Crabby Bob’s. It’s only there until the new signage is put up, but it almost plays into the new restaurant’s name.

“We’re hidden in Crabby Bob’s,” said Nick Ludban, general manager of The Valley Speakeasy.

No password is required to enter but you do need to be ready to have a roaring good time when you walk in those doors.

With the stage lights set, a stocked bar and food on the tables, already, The Valley Speakeasy is a hit with customers.

“I think The Valley Speakeasy just takes it up a notch. A really cool vibe here. The food is amazing,” said customer Greg Chopko.

On the menu, home-cooked food that taps into the Valley’s cultures. There are polish dishes, pasta and local desserts from Abigail’s Bakery in Austintown.

“Lot of appetizers going out the door, we have a Bloody Mary appetizer that’s off the charts,” Ludban said. “Were trying to stay as much to our roots as we can using local bakeries, using our local breweries. We wanna stay local because local is how we got here.”

But the main attraction, aside from craft cocktails, is the stage, where you’ll hear talent from Cleveland to Pittsburgh to Columbus.

“I’m definitely excited about the live music. Someplace you can go out, have a drink and listen to music,” said customer Courtney Nelson.

“Were excited about bringing some live entertainment to Belmont. Belmont back in the day was the place to go. I think we might be one of the catalysts that bring Belmont back to life,” Ludban said.

But if there’s no password to enter, what makes it a speakeasy?

“When you talk about password, there’s no password required to get in but there is a password for a secret wine list, so keep your ears open,” Ludban said.

Already, they’re booked for reservations on their grand opening on Friday when Dueling Pianos is set to play. They’re ready for a busy night and many more to come.

“Close to 70-80 people already reserved for Dueling Pianos. So if you’re planning to come here and see them, get here early. They start at 8 p.m.,” Ludban said.

We asked if there was any worry since that building has seen more than one restaurant in the last five years. Ludban said it hasn’t even crossed his mind.

The Valley Speakeasy will have live music Thursday through Sunday every week. They’ll also have trivia nights, Queen of Hearts and industry nights to come.