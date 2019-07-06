Longtime Youngstown priest, neighborhood patriarch decides to retire

At age 70, Father Ed Noga, of Youngstown's St. Patrick Church, is stepping down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Catholic priest who spent most of his ministry serving the inner city of Youngstown has retired. The new pastor of his parish will now be shared with another.

Father Ed Noga has been pastor at Youngstown’s St. Patrick Church for 34 years.

Now at age 70, Father Noga has decided to retire. His last mass was this past Sunday.

Noga kept St. Patrick’s viable as other inner-city churches closed.

He was also a fixture in the neighborhood around the church, which is located on Oak Hill Avenue on the lower south side.

“For years, ever since childhood, I think anybody that’s been part of that neighborhood, he stood as the patriarch in that neighborhood,” said Youngstown City Councilman Julius Oliver. “Somebody to look to, somebody who was always doing something positive in the neighborhood, and either trying to sustain where it was or take it to new heights.”

Father Kevin Peters, pastor of St. Angela Merici on the east side, has taken over as pastor of St. Patrick. The two churches will share one pastor.

The installation of the new pastor at St. Patrick will be Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Monsignor Robert Siffrin will celebrate the Mass.