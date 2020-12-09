Longtime Warren City School Board member steps down

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Schools Board of Education is looking to fill an opening after longtime member Robert Faulkner, Sr. announced his resignation Tuesday.

Faulkner joined the board 29 years ago. During that time, he served as a member, the board president and vice president.

Warren City Schools said his role on the board was instrumental in establishing the Trumbull Career and Technical Center and he contributed to the district’s Learn to Swim program.

He also contributed to the over $140 million construction project aimed at providing new schools for kids in the city.

“Mr. Faulkner has been a respected longtime leader of the Warren City Schools. His commitment and passion for education are reflective in his 29-year service to our students, staff, families and greater Warren community. His dedication to this board and the Warren City Schools will surely be missed,” said Board of Education President Patti Limperos.

The board has to name Faulkner’s replacement within 30 days. It will start interviewing in the next few weeks.

The newly-appointed member will serve on the board through the end of Faulkner’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021. They will have to run in the next general election if they want to continue serving on the board after that.

Anyone interested in applying can do so at the district’s website starting Dec. 9 through Dec. 17 at 4 p.m.