LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson announced on his Facebook page that the Steel Trolley Diner is now up for sale.

Mayor Wilson commented “Sign of the times…” with two photos of the restaurant Tuesday morning.

The restaurant was temporarily closed in January 2018 after health inspectors found several violations. The burger and fries-style diner reopened two months later.

A buyer has not yet been named.