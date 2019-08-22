Longtime Valley politician laid to rest in Boardman cemetery

Pat Ungaro passed away last weekend at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The funeral for longtime Valley politician Pat Ungaro took place Thursday. He is being remembered as a man who treated everyone he knew fairly and honestly.

Hundreds of family, friends and colleagues gathered at Saint Edward’s Parish on Youngstown’s north side for the service.

Ungaro passed away last weekend at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.

His son, Eric, told those in attendance his father always stressed a “team” approach, whether it was with his family or what he did.

The former mayor was laid to rest in a private family service at Lake Park Cemetary in Boardman.

Ungaro served as Youngstown mayor longer than anyone in history.