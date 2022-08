MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- A longtime Mercer County judge passed away.

Judge Francis Fornelli served as the President Judge in the court of common pleas for over 20 years.

He retired in 2012 In 2020, Judge Fornelli was honored for his nearly 40 years serving in the county’s common pleas court.

Judge Fornelli died on Monday, one day before his 81st birthday.