Longtime local radio host passes away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - For those who listen to Youngstown State University's classical music radio station, a familiar voice has been silenced.

Barbara Krauss passed away February 15 at the age of 68.

She had been the voice of WYSU-FM for the past three decades.

"She fell in love with opera and classical song, and you know, as you go through the process of music school, you really get such a profound background in classical music that I don't think it ever leaves you and she was so happy to be able to share it," said Gary Sexton of WYSU.

Krauss was a Youngstown native who attended the Dana School of Music at YSU. She began working at YSU as a host of the WYSU Morning Edition in 1975.

"People been calling and emailing. Commenting on our facebook page and she was really, she was really beloved and I mean she was, for our audience, she was in their homes and in their cars every day for every weekday for the last thirty years," Sexton said.

Since 2000, she has lead WYSU's annual group tours to places around the world. Her husband, Ron, is the broadcast engineer at WYSU. They have two sons, Erik and Philip.

For now, Sexton says he will fill-in on Krauss' classical music show.

WYSU has asked listeners and friends to comment with remembrance of Barbara their Facebook page.