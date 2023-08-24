YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the exception of an 8-month period in the mid-1990s, there’s been someone named “Vivo” serving as Mahoning County Clerk of Courts since 1960.

Mahoning County Commissioners honored Tony Vivo Thursday who will retire as clerk this weekend. They presented him with a replica of the statues that are on top of the county courthouse.

Vivo’s held the position since 1994 when he was chosen to succeed his late father, Tony Vivo, Sr.

The younger Vivo actually started working for his dad more than 40 years ago and has been there ever since.

“I think 95% of the credit goes to my father. He gave me the name. Vivo has been precious, and I’ve always treated this office like it was almost a private business. That’s the bottom line. My dad gets most of the credit for my success,” Vivo said.

Commissioners named longtime clerk’s office employee Scott Grossen to fill the post until the county’s Democratic precinct committee members meet next month to pick someone to serve through the end of next year.