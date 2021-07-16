Longtime Austintown School Board member remembered fondly at calling hours, funeral

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – The calling hours and funeral took place Friday for Dr. David Ritchie.

He served on the Austintown School Board for 52 years.

Dr. Ritchie died unexpectedly last Thursday, July 9.

Both the calling hours and funeral were held in the auditorium at Fitch High School, where a steady stream of people came in and out all afternoon long.

Doc Ritch started practicing podiatry in Austintown in 1963, and in 1967, he was elected to the Austintown School Board.

“He understood that our thousands of students and teachers and administrators needed resources for success, whether it was in the classroom or extra curricular activities, and he always said, ‘Hey, that’s what we’re here for, right? To set our students up for success,'” said Kathy Mock, an Austintown board member.

His 52 years was the longest tenure of any board member in Ohio.

“He was the easiest to work with, yes, and he always listened,” said Dave Cappuzzello, Austintown superintendent. “The thing about Doc, too, he always had a smile on his face. He always came to you, listened and he gave his opinion. He never judged you. He was just a real good person, a really good board member.”