YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Brewery opened its doors Friday.

It’s been a year and a half in the making for the business situated at the old Republic Steel Warehouse on Federal Street in downtown Youngstown.

The property was purchased in 2020. Since then, they’ve spent countless hours transforming the space into a place for people to gather and enjoy beer while keeping its history alive.

“To know that something like this you would have to go to Cleveland or Pittsburgh, now you can come to Downtown Youngstown and be part of something like this is really, really fun for us,” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, a spokesperson for Penguin City Brewery.

Penguin City Brewery is open until midnight Friday. There will be food trucks, music and beer specials.