Long wait at cash register in Warren ends in assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman told police that a man who was frustrated by a long line for a cash register at Dollar General assaulted her.

According to a police report, officers were called about 6:49 p.m. Thursday to the Dollar General on Niles Road on reports of an assault.

When officers got there, a 29-year-old woman told police that she was standing in line to get rung out when the man behind her started complaining about the long wait.

The woman said she turned around and made a comment to the man about calming down.

She said the man grabbed her face, pushed her and hit her, breaking her glasses.

The man left the store with another person in a gray Chevrolet van, according to a police report.

Officers checked the area but didn’t find the suspects.

Police are reviewing security video.