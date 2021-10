HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard announced on Facebook that their former pastor, Father Timothy O’Neill, died Saturday.

O’Neill retired in 2015 after 22 years at St. Patrick’s.

He grew up on Youngstown’s west side and served at Cardinal Mooney for 17 years.

O’Neill also spent time as the pastor at St. Michael’s in Canfield and St. Paul’s in New Middletown.

He was 81 years old.