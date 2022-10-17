NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business is closing after 83 years.

The closure of Welsh Motors was announced on its Facebook page on Monday.

According to the post, the business is closing November 1.

Welsh Motors has been owned by the Welsh family since 1939. The business began when Duncan and Wayne Welsh (father and son) purchased a Ford franchise.

They already had a few school buses and were providing transportation to Springfield Local students. The family also had a history of entrepreneurship with involvement in the Wire Welsh Distillery, producing Middletown Golden Rye Whiskey.

Larry Welsh later joined the business of his father and grandfather, and later, Larry’s oldest daughter Kim, who now serves as president of the company.

Larry passed away in 2016, and Kim plans to retire.

The family thanks its customers for their support over the years.

“‘This Road’ has been amazing! A journey of many winding roads, hills, and valleys. The Welsh Family has been blessed by all of our customers, employees, family, and friends. Thank You! Truly, a heartfelt THANK YOU!” read the Facebook post.