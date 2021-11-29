Longtime area auto dealer dies from COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the Youngstown area’s longest-running and most successful auto dealers, David A. Flynn, 81, died on Thanksgiving Day.

His obituary states Flynn died, “even after taking all possible precautions…from COVID-19…with his wife and children by his side.”

“He was an extraordinary human being, a wonderful father, a business icon, and a terrific role model to all that knew him,” said his son, Sam Flynn. “Countless times I watched my father go to the ends of the earth to help his employees, his friends, and his family. I will always be grateful for the life lessons he taught me and the example he set. I will miss him dearly.”

David Flynn’s career as an auto dealer began in 1974 when he bought Columbiana Buick Oldsmobile, where he later added Cadillac and Chevrolet franchises.

He later bought Donnell Ford of Boardman, The Honda Store of Boardman, Power Chevrolet Buick GMC of Calcutta and Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem.

Flynn’s obituary states, “The Flynn Automotive Group became one of the largest and most successful auto groups in northeastern Ohio and will continue to be family owned and managed, carrying on the legacy David built.”

Flynn is survived by his wife Janet along with six children and four grandchildren.

He was born in Cleveland July 18, 1940. He graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1959 and attended Ohio State University.

Memorial services will be held at later date. The family has requested any donations be directed to Angels for Animals.

“He loved animals,” Sam Flynn said.