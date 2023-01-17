YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has been following the status of The Gallagher building in downtown Youngstown for years. Back in 2016, the city was concerned with the condition of the building. Plans were made with the previous owner and fell through. Today, the building is one step closer to welcoming tenants into the newly remodeled building.

The Gallagher building was once home to the Cedars Lounge and Restaurant.

“We worked diligently on design for about a year and a half to work with the space that we had available and we came up with 41 apartments, half of which are the studio size,” said John Angelilli, The Gallagher’s property manager.

The building is located at the corner of Commerce and Hazel streets. For years, it sat vacant with broken windows and sagging fences. That was until the new owners, Yo Properties 23 LLC, purchased the building.

“One thing about renovating older buildings, it’s not like a new construction. You run into things you just don’t know about,” Angelilli said.

According to Angelilli, the construction was challenging…

“But we’ve attempted to keep as much of the original structure in place. We’re exposing brick where we can, we’re exposing ceilings where we can, walls where we can and it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be a gem,” Angelilli said.

The Gallagher building has a long history of entertainment and restaurants. We’re told that the investors would like to keep that tradition alive.

“It’s going to be a destination spot and people, I think, will come for the entertainment and the food. It’s a little different food venue than we have downtown or maybe even in the county and that will come out as we get closer,” Angelilli said.

As far as the popular patio goes…

“You know, there will be movie night, there will be BBQ night, there will be games night. We’re going to utilize that patio when we can,” Angelilli said.

If all goes as planned, Angelilli says the apartments will be completed by March 1 and the restaurant on June 1.