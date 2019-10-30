Location, location, location: Developers say Canfield is the place to be

Canfield put together a plan to attract business and so far, it's working

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The most famous word in real estate is “location.” Right now, the hot spot is in Canfield, just inside the city limits.

The finishing touches are being put on the new Ace Hardware in Canfield, which opens Friday.

“We thought it would be a good fit and this building has been vacant for 20 years,” owner Ron Graff said.

It used to be an old Sparkle Market.

Graff said surveys showed people wanted a hardware store.

The Colonial Plaza is now full. A new BMV is coming next door. All of the other storefronts are taken.

The plaza has become a hot spot.

“With the mayor and city council working on bringing small businesses in, it’s all been very positive and they’ve been very helpful,” Graff said.

Canfield put together plans when new city management started in 2018. It wanted to attract business. So far, it’s working.

“Major goal was, obviously, economic development,” said City Manager Wade Calhoun. “Get more income tax coming into the city, whether through new residents or new businesses.”

Just up the road on Route 224, two Canfield graduates are building a breakfast and lunch place. Tracy Symons and Mark Novotny are doing a complete remodel of the former Perkins.

“When it closed down, I was like, ‘That’s the spot. That’s where we have to be,'” Symons said.

They’re spending close to $200,000 to renovate the building into Brunchin’ It Up. Symons and Novotny had other choices on where to build but they recognized this area’s potential.

“Ten years ago, I would say it was slower, quieter pace of life. Now with all the development that’s going on on 224, and it seems like it’s pushing toward the Green, it is booming and that is exciting for the area,” Symons said.

Brunchin’ It Up is expected to open in the spring.

The former getGo gas station in the plaza will become a Gionino’s Pizza.

Canfield has two more places to concentrate development — along the Green and in the Red Gate area, just west of the city.