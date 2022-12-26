YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many families have been impacted by the canceled flights over the last few days.

A common question being asked as flights were getting canceled was, “How do we find a way to be with our family for Christmas?”

Janice Orr-Rila rented a car and drove 16 and a half hours from Cleveland to be with her family in Florida.

“I was like, you know, you just got to keep a good attitude. I had rented a car, and I had it stuck in my mind. I was making it down there, period,” said Orr-Rila.

Orr-Rila made it to her family around 6 p.m. on Christmas.

Todd Franko, from Poland, and his family were supposed to meet their son from Texas in Nashville. But their flight out of the Akron-Canton Airport was canceled.

“My wife’s famous line through the whole mess — and we had no food in the house, no plans because we were gone — and her only line was, ‘I want Max home, period,'” he recalled.

Franko said although the circumstances aren’t ideal, they’ve learned to roll with the punches.

“We had the initial shock of two months of planning gone in about a matter of 10 minutes, so two months to that gone, but with that said, being around your family is kind of the coolest thing,” he said.

They were able to find a flight for their son into Pittsburgh. That flight was delayed twice, but he landed safely at 12:30 a.m. on Christmas.

Franko said they were lucky to find that flight.

“They were quickly escalated from $650 to $1,200 and $1,400, but we felt fortunate to find a couple of seats at $650,” he said.

Franko said although they aren’t in Nashville, he is grateful that the family is safe and together.