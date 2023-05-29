YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial Day is a day for Americans to pause and honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the freedom of their fellow Americans.

Local communities in the area held events on Monday to pay their respects.

In Trumbull County, a Memorial Day parade started at noon at Perkins Park.

Families lined the streets as marching bands, antique cars and fire trucks all traveled past the Trumbull County Veterans Memorial and through the Courthouse Square area.

Earlier in Warren, dozens participated in the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Mahoning River, just behind the Warren Community Amphitheatre.

The wreath symbolizes the journey of the veterans who lost their lives while serving or who are missing in action.

A parade was also held Monday morning in Warren, followed by a service at the Tomb of Unknowns at Oakwood Cemetery.

Boardman Memorial Day parade

Boardman Memorial Day Parade

Boardman Memorial Day Race

Mercer Memorial Day parade

In Boardman, the annual Memorial Mile took place.

Runners started at the intersection of Market Street and US-224 and ran for one mile to Boardman Park, right past the Southern Park Mall.

The annual parade started at 10 a.m., following the same route as the runners. After that, a memorial service was held, hosted by the Boardman Kiwanis.

The keynote speaker was Congressman Bill Johnson.

Over in Mercer County, Memorial Day events started early Monday morning with music, followed by the annual 5k Mercer Memorial 500.

Organizers say their vision for the day is to remind everyone of the costly price of freedom.

After race, it was time for the annual parade.

Veterans groups say seeing crowds show up to watch is important to them. They want to make sure the true meaning of this day doesn’t fade.

After the parade through town, there was a memorial service in the Mercer Citizens Cemetery to honor the sacrifices of local veterans.

Nationally, President Joe Biden participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Biden, the First Lady, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and the second gentleman, participated in the event. After the ceremony, the president delivered his Memorial Day address.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.