(WKBN) — Chris Matesevac Sr. saw a problem and came up with a solution. He had to write out directions for every new, or fill-in, bus route driver on his job. He decided there had to be a better way.

He designed an app that would be able to quickly get qualified drivers off and running on the route. The acronym is CHRIS – Commercial History Route Information System.

“What we have is a GPS route recorder/player designed specifically for substitute drivers and training new drivers on routes,” Matesevac said. “You can record your route, or draw it, save it, and re-play it for your substitute drivers. This is great for anybody who has a dedicated route. School buses, the waste industry, food product delivery.”

Business owners or school administrators can see more about this locally-made app, and try it free for two weeks, by visiting the CHRIS website.