You join in on the virtual conversation Monday afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can participate in a webinar on racial justice as part of the YWCA Mahoning Valley’s “Lunch & Learn” series.

Monday’s event will feature the president and CEO of YWCA Northeast Ohio.

It will be a conversation with Valley leaders.

To sign up for the Zoom meeting, email mwrite@mvywca.org. It starts at noon.