YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YWCA Mahoning Valley is accepting entries for its 40th Annual Women Artists: A Celebration! Art Show.

The hybrid show will be held from June 24 to July 22, 2022 at YWCA’s Youngstown location and online. Entries are due by April 11.

The art exhibition shows work by local, regional and national female artists. The juried show features all media, including paintings, drawings, photographs, fiber art, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, videography and metalwork.

Jenn Crisan, a contemporary abstract artist, will serve as the juror for the 2022 show.

The 17 Under 17 show will also return for a fifth time. The show will run simultaneously with the Women Artists show. Young women ages 14-17 can send in their two-dimensional artwork to be considered by the YWCA Women Artists Committee.

A ticketed Celebration Party will be held on Friday, July 8 from 6-9 p.m. at the YWCA. Proceeds benefit YWCA Housing Programs.

For more information, visit the YWCA’s website.