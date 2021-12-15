GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 is changing the way we celebrate the holiday season with many organizations having canceled parties again this year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley did away with their party again this year. But instead, through Saturday, the 92 children in their program can drop in and pick up their Christmas gifts.

While we were there on Wednesday, two of those children stopped by to get their presents.

Nevaeh Johnson, 11 years old: “I am very excited for Christmas. I’m actually going over to my aunt’s house and we’re actually going to have a great time spending Christmas there.”

Reporter Desirae Gostlin: “What about you? Are you excited for Christmas?”

Kyree McDonald, 9 years old: “Yeah, I’m excited because I’m going with her over to my auntie’s and we’re going to get presents.”

The office for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley is lined with bags of gifts full of toys, clothes and lots of other goodies.

This is all made possible through donations from the community.