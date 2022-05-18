YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The YMCA Community Cup is back after a two year hiatus from COVID-19.

This is something that’s been a local tradition for 3 decades. The event was last held in 2019.

This cup is a kind of athletic challenge for area businesses and organizations. Employees and their partners can take part in up to 14 events.

The whole idea involves promoting fitness, teamwork, and community spirit.

The first event is in early June but most are in August. You’ll see things like a golf scramble., bocce tournament, and tug of war.

This year, organizers say people and businesses can showcase our post-pandemic resiliency and really get back to building relationships.

We love the fact that this is bringing the community together. That’s why Chelsea is co-chairing the event, with Alex George! They will be at different events for the cup throughout these next few months.

It all starts this morning with a kick off breakfast. Now it is too late to be part of this breakfast today but you can still sign up to participate in the cup!

To sign up, please click on this link.

