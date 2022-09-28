POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local World War II veteran has died less than a week after the community came together to honor his service.

WKBN was at the candlelight vigil for veteran Dick McCarthy last week. Community members gathered outside of his bedroom window at the Inn at Poland Way to thank McCarthy for his service as his health was declining.

Jeff Vrabel, Jr. with the Sons of the American Legion, confirmed that McCarthy passed away Tuesday afternoon with his son and daughter by his side.

The funeral services for McCarthy will be private, he said.

McCarthy was stationed on the USS Blackfish during World War II. He was a motor machinist mate, responsible for helping to keep the ship running.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.