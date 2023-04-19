BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last five years, apprentices in local skilled trades have been learning their craft.

This week, a number of them are in Boardman, representing their union locals back home.

The local Plumbers and Pipefitters are hosting this year’s Ohio Apprenticeship Competition. Wednesday morning, workers in different disciplines of the Building Trades competed to see who will get to advance to the regional event in Pittsburgh later this spring.

“Each discipline has [its] own skilled trade, so the plumbers will compete against the plumbers, pipefitters will compete against the pipefitters, welders against welders. We bring in 14 locals from across the state of Ohio, and they’ll compete against each other,” said Marty Loney, of the Western Reserve Building Trades Council.

In all, more than 40 apprentices are taking part in the competition — including three representing Local 396 from the Valley.

Winners here will move on to a regional competition in Pittsburgh and possibly a shot at the national event later this year in Michigan.