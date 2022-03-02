WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eric Mangle gets great feedback on his guitar building. He can play an axe with the best of them, but it’s his construction that attracts attention and helps some worthy causes. Today, we went to Mangle’s shop above his garage and saw the process in action.

Mangle has to put up with some high-pitched sounds to get to the sounds he really likes to hear.

When building guitars, he starts with a trace. The shape is cut out and the inlays are sawed for the neck so guitarists know where their fingers are. Each one takes roughly a month to build.

“I think if I can bring joy to somebody’s life through making a guitar, it’s awesome,” he said.

Mangle has a passion for building guitars that serve a purpose. One pink guitar raised over $1,000 to help Trumbull County breast cancer survivors.

Many of the “Mangled” creations are sold or auctioned off to benefit causes.

“This one I built specifically for the help benefit ventures that deal with PTSD because 22 vets a day taking their lives,” he said.

Two of his best works benefitted Save 22, a veterans cause. They’re guitars shaped like the United States.

Mangle has four veterans who help him build too.

Woodworking became therapy for Mangle in 2016 while recovering from a heart issue. The designing, cutting and sanding have helped his condition improve.

“This helps me get some movement instead of being sedentary all the time, helps me move around,” he said.

Mangle is building his next guitar for the Great Guitar Build Off. It’s a competition that started two years ago when the coronavirus was raging. It gives people something fun to watch.

“I’d love to place in the top 10. There’s some formattable people in there. It would mean a lot to me,” Mangle said.

Mangle can’t release the design of that guitar until April 1. He plans to donate the proceeds from it after the competition and is still deciding if it will benefit veterans or breast cancer awareness.