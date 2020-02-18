Local women of different faiths come together for common cause

The 73rd Interfaith Tea was held at the Rodef Sholom Synagogue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday, dozens of women from different faiths got together for fellowship and to sip some tea.

The 73rd annual event sponsored by The Interfaith Women of the Valley was held at the Rodef Sholom Synagogue on Youngstown’s north side. This year’s theme was “We are better together.”

The sisterhood’s Co-President Sally Blau talked about the importance of the women’s group and how someone can get involved.

“Religions have to come together, all faiths, all religions, be together, and when women are together, they are stronger,” she said.

The keynote speaker for the event was Rabbi Franklin Muller. He spoke on the importance of acknowledging women in history and the importance they have on the community today.