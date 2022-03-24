YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dionne Dowdy says to know that her work at the United Returning Citizens is seen by others, means more than anyone could know.

“I love my community, and I want to help and serve as best I can. And for people to see that, and support that is amazing,” said Dowdy, the executive director of the United Returning Citizens.

Dowdy is one of several women who were honored in Youngstown Thursday for their achievements and contributions.

It’s the sixth time the League of Women Voters Greater Youngstown has honored outstanding women in the greater Youngstown Community.

Kim Akins, Marcy Angelo, Dionne Dowdy, Gwendolyn Fish, Leigh Greene, Dr. Kellie Kirksey, Leah Sakacs, Dawn Turnage, and Cassandra Valenti all were recognized.

Out of these women, four of them were inducted into the league’s Women’s Hall of Fame, including Dowdy, Gwendolyn Fish, Dr. Kellie Kirksey and Leah Sakacs all were inducted.

“So many of the ladies I work with in the community, to see us all getting recognized for the impact we’ve done in the community, that says something not only to the community but as women,” Dowdy said.