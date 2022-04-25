CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month is coming up in a few weeks. May 15 through June 15 is a time to spread awareness of the condition. However, one local woman chooses to spread awareness 365 days a year.

Britney Wolf, of Champion, recently published a book entitled “Ticcing My Way Through Life.” It gives her readers a first-hand look at her life with Tourette syndrome.

“The first time I held it, I cried because I always said I wanted my book… I wanted to see my name on a book one day,” she said.

Wolf hopes her book spreads more awareness about the neurological condition but most importantly, provides comfort.

“I wanted to be one of those reasons somebody picks something up and knew they weren’t alone anymore,” she said.

Wolf was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome when she was just 7 years old. She says there weren’t many resources while navigating through her journey.

“A lot of the time, when I was younger, I felt that I didn’t understand why I was the only one that did this. I didn’t understand why I had to be the one to go through it all,” she said.

Wolf says her book highlights many of her triumphs as well as the struggles she faced and continues to face on a daily basis.

“I still have days where it feels like, it feels like it’s just never going to end. I have days where I tic every second of the day and it’s exhausting and it’s frustrating,” she said.

Wolf says she just takes it one tic at a time.

With the help of her support system, Wolf continues to spread awareness and teach people about the syndrome.

“Ticcing My Way Through Life” can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble or through her publisher’s website, edumatchpublishing.com.