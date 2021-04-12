Local woman who lost all 4 limbs last year will give YSU commencement address

While losing both of her arms and legs completely changed her life, Kristin Fox is determined not to let it define her

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman who’s been an inspiration for many will be one of the speakers at Youngstown State’s spring commencement.

Poland’s Kristin Fox, who graduated from YSU with a bachelor’s degree in Middle Childhood Education, will be speaking during the ceremony on Saturday, May 8 at 3 p.m.

Fox had to have all four limbs amputated after complications from the flu in March 2020.

Fox taught at Eagle Heights Academy in Youngstown and Struthers Middle School before getting her principal’s license and master’s degree in Educational Administration at YSU.

She has been the assistant principal at Campbell City Schools since 2017.

She plans to continue working in education, as well as inspire others to overcome obstacles.

YSU’s in-person graduation ceremonies are happening May 7 and 8. They are open to graduates, family and friends. Tickets are not required.

Pandemic protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be enforced.

The commencement will also be live streamed on YSU’s website. You can find more information and updates on YSU’s commencement ceremonies here.

Professor of Geography Ron Shaklee and pianist Harold Danko will also be speaking during the ceremonies.