Local woman who lost all 4 limbs last year returns to work at Campbell High School

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a major milestone Monday in the journey of a Valley woman who lost her limbs after getting the flu.

Kristin Fox returned to work as assistant principal and special programs coordinator at Campbell High School.

It’s been 16 months since she lost her limbs.

Fox said going back to work was like the first day of kindergarten.

One lesson she’s hoping to teach this school year is that sometimes you have to find the strength you didn’t know you had.

“It’s mind over matter – all of this. I could have laid down and been done or fight the good fight, and that’s what I’ve chosen to do and hope to inspire others that nothing can beat you down unless you let it beat you down,” Fox said.

Today the administration is back at Campbell. In a few weeks, the students will return.