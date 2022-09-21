NEW BEAVER BORO, Pa., (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a wire fraud that happened in November 2021 in New Beaver Boro.

Reports said that a 67-year-old woman contacted PSP and said that thousands had been taken from her account.

The woman told PSP that she was in an online relationship with an unknown male for approximately one year. Reports said that the man wired money into her account and that money was later removed.

Reports said that the victim had $5,674.31 stolen from her account.

PSP said that the investigation is ongoing.