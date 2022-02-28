YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Channel Crunkleton knows that being a businesswoman is no easy task, but she is taking on that title full force.

“You’re out the door by like seven, eight o’clock in the morning, and sometimes you don’t see your home until eight o’clock at night. Simply cause you’re trying to dot every I, cross every T,” she said.

Channel knew at a young age she wanted to be an entrepreneur. When she was 13 years old she had a summer job at the Salvation Army. She said it was during that time she began to realize that many people and businesses needed help with one thing or another, and there would be lots of different ways to assist.

She said owning businesses and running other businesses is not easy, but it’s worth it.

“I just always wanted to do something to help our urban community, be able to flourish and nourish and whatever I can do to push them into a positive light, that’s what I love to do,” she said.

Now, she is using her passion to help her run an event center on the South Side of Youngstown.

“A lot of people who come here love it cause they realize how clean it is, how open an area it is and then they feel safe because of how we have our setup,” she said.

The Youngstown Event Center is located at the corner of Market Street and Dewey Avenue in Youngstown. It is a place to hold receptions, parties, family gatherings and community events.

“We wanted to give our inner-city a place, a safe haven, our youth, our older people to come and enjoy and not feel like they’re just thrown into some hole in the wall. So, we pride ourselves on being black-owned and pride ourselves on, ‘hey, we’re giving you guys a really nice place to come and hold your events here,’” she said.

Channel felt it was important to stay in the city, in order to keep businesses close to the community.

But on top of being the director of the Youngstown Event Center, Channel also owns several businesses, like a smoke shop on the west side of Youngstown, she’s a makeup artist, she owns several properties and she does marketing for businesses.

Her shop Vape 4 Real sells CBD products, hookahs and vape products.

“Those who suffer from, like, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, cancer, they’ll come visit my shop because we have a very good brand of CBD,” she said.

Channel has been doing makeup for years as well. She said she enjoys talking to women as she is doing their makeup to hear about their dreams and aspirations as well. She also offers makeup lessons.

“Makeup is probably the leading factor of why I decided to step out and be like, ‘Ok, there’s more to this than just sitting behind the desk of being a makeup artist all day,’” she said.

Channel says there are many minority-owned businesses to support in the area that she hopes people will take advantage of.

“You have like snowplow businesses, or window washing businesses, or like I own also a smoke shop, so it’s different genres of businesses people own,”

Channel says if you have a dream, you should go after it with everything you’ve got.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Youngstown Event Center and what it has to offer can call 330-707-4636 or Youngstowneventcenter@gmail.com.