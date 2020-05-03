Local woman runs virtual Pittsburgh Marathon through Hubbard streets

Shari Summers was one of thousands of people who signed up for the Pittsburgh Marathon this year

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, one woman ran her virtual Pittsburgh Marathon through the streets of Hubbard.

Though it was canceled, runners were encouraged to run it on their own.

Summers says today’s heat was very difficult to deal with.

She thanked the marathon for the opportunity to work for something.

“It’s been encouraging to keep you going, and I think it’s important to try to reach your goals at this point with everything going on, to keep working toward something,” said Summers.

She finished in under six hours.

Her family took a golf cart to stay with her the whole way.