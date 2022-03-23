MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer woman reported an online scam to Pennsylvania State Police Friday that led to her losing nearly $100,000.

PSP said that a 75 year-old-woman followed an email that she received from a fake “Geek Squad” account. The Geek Squad is the name of Best Buy’s electronic repair and support service.

Reports said the victim told police that the scammer also gained access to her home computer.

Reports said the total amount stolen was $98,576.53.

This incident is under investigation.