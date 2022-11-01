LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while visiting Nashville, Tennessee last week.

Amelia Ricottilli-Lamping, 61, died following the crash in Midtown Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 27. She is from the Lowellville area.

According to WKBN’s sister station, WKRN, Lamping and her husband were trying to cross the road on a crosswalk when she was hit. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she passed away from her injuries.

WKRN reported that police were looking for the driver of a silver Alfa Romeo sedan that was found abandoned after the crash. The vehicle was believed to be involved in the crash that killed Lamping.

Lamping was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School and Youngstown State University.

