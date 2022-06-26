(WKBN) — One New Castle woman joined the protests outside of the U.S. Supreme Court this week after Roe v. Wade was struck down on Friday.

Laura Reino said the atmosphere at the rally was upsetting as people shared personal stories.

Reino also shared her own story about how she needed a life-saving procedure after a miscarriage and the obstacles she faced to get appropriate healthcare.

“In a post-Roe world, what’s going to happen to other women who need a life saving procedure and what’s going to happen to women who don’t have awareness or advocacy?” Reino said.

Reino said she was already on the way to Washington DC when she heard about the SCOTUS ruling. Rather than spend the whole weekend vacationing as she intended, she decided to protest Saturday morning.